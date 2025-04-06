Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Centene by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

