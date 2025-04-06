CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in CF Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

NYSE:CF opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

