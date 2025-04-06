Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given a C$20.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.00.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -358.82%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
