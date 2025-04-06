CIBC Cuts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.25

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDR. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE:EDR opened at C$4.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$774.35 million, a PE ratio of -26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$3.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.85.

In related news, Director Angela Dorothy Johnson purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$29,564.64. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

