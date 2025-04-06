Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Read Our Latest Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.