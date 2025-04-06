Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 9.0 %

CINF stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.