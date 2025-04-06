Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Holdings Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 521,556 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth $733,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 61,874 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,044,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 703,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

SBS stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

