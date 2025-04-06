Comparing Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) & Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Puerto and Centrica”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $738.17 billion 0.00 $562.57 million $0.23 43.57 Centrica $21.55 billion 0.44 $4.89 billion N/A N/A

Centrica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Puerto.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrica has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Central Puerto and Centrica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 1 0 0 2.00 Centrica 0 1 2 2 3.20

Central Puerto presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Central Puerto’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Central Puerto is more favorable than Centrica.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Central Puerto pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Centrica pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Central Puerto pays out 134.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and Centrica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 56.44% 22.76% 14.97% Centrica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Central Puerto beats Centrica on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms. It also engages in the natural gas transport and distribution business. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, commercial, industrial customers, and small businesses, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; procurement and sale of LNG; development and operation of large-scale power assets; building of solar farm and connecting to grid; and supply of energy efficiency solutions and technologies. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; offers central heating, boiler and controls, plumbing and drains, and electrical appliance insurance covers; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides metering assets and services, vehicle leasing, and energy management products and services; constructs battery storage and gas peakers; and operates a gas storage and franchise network. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was founded in 1812 and is based in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

