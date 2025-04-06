Comparing Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) & TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TH International and Papa Johns International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Papa Johns International 0 7 6 0 2.46

Papa Johns International has a consensus price target of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.08%. Given Papa Johns International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Papa Johns International is more favorable than TH International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -40.57% N/A -16.23% Papa Johns International 4.51% -19.61% 10.04%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares TH International and Papa Johns International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TH International has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa Johns International has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Papa Johns International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TH International and Papa Johns International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $1.45 billion 0.06 -$123.81 million ($2.55) -1.02 Papa Johns International $2.06 billion 0.58 $82.10 million $2.52 14.42

Papa Johns International has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa Johns International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Papa Johns International beats TH International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages. The North America Franchising segment involves the offering of sales and support activities, development rights, and collection of royalties from franchisees located in the United States and Canada. The North America Commissaries segment includes the eleven full-service regional dough production and distribution and quality control centers. The International Operations segment represents all restaurant operations outside of the United States and Canada. The All Others segment focuses on franchise contributions to marketing funds and sale, company-owned and franchised restaurants, information systems and related services used in restaurant operations, point-of-sale system, online and other technology-based ordering platforms, printing, and promotional items. The company was founded by John H. Schnatter in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

