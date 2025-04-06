Comparing TerrAscend (TSNDF) & Its Peers

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TerrAscend to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $317.33 million -$95.54 million -1.22 TerrAscend Competitors $1.23 billion -$827,419.35 6.80

Analyst Ratings

TerrAscend’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for TerrAscend and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 0 1 3.00 TerrAscend Competitors 320 262 606 34 2.29

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 74.82%. Given TerrAscend’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TerrAscend has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -23.95% -31.48% -11.40% TerrAscend Competitors -98.15% -2,439.03% -14.56%

Risk and Volatility

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend’s peers have a beta of -19.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,062% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TerrAscend beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

TerrAscend Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.