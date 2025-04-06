Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Holdings Trimmed by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,891,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,222,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,043,000 after purchasing an additional 126,380 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 256.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.62 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

