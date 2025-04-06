Contrasting ITV (OTC:ITVPY) & Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) and ITV (OTC:ITVPY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Get Cable One alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Cable One has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cable One and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One 15.86% 10.98% 3.04% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

89.9% of Cable One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of ITV shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cable One shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ITV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cable One pays an annual dividend of $11.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. ITV pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Cable One pays out 229.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cable One and ITV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One $1.58 billion 0.91 $224.62 million $5.14 49.54 ITV $4.50 billion 0.75 $261.22 million N/A N/A

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than Cable One.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cable One and ITV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One 1 2 1 0 2.00 ITV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cable One presently has a consensus price target of $417.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.05%. Given Cable One’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cable One is more favorable than ITV.

Summary

Cable One beats ITV on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes. In addition, the company offers Sparklight TV, an IPTV video service that allows customers to stream its video channels from the cloud through an app on supported devices, such as the Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, and Android-based smart televisions. Further, it provides data, voice, and video products to business customers, including small to mid-markets, enterprises, and wholesale and carrier customers. The company serves residential and business customers, comprising data, video, and voice services. Cable One, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters. The segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in licensing its finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts and streams various contents on its family of free-to-air TV channels; and offers television advertising services. The company also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Premium subscription services. The company was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.