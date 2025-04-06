Contrasting Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genel Energy and Murphy Oil”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $84.80 million 2.91 -$61.30 million N/A N/A Murphy Oil $3.02 billion 1.08 $407.17 million $2.69 8.31

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Dividends

Profitability

Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Murphy Oil pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Genel Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil 13.44% 7.66% 4.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genel Energy and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil 1 9 3 0 2.15

Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $34.92, indicating a potential upside of 56.26%. Given Murphy Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Genel Energy has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Genel Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.