Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTS. Ventum Financial lowered shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.63.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.
