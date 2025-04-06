Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NWN opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $307,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,014.74. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $92,690.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827.30. This trade represents a 89.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,192 shares of company stock worth $1,042,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

