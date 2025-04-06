Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 6,481 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

