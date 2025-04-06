Cormark Has Bullish Forecast for MDA Space FY2026 Earnings

Get MDA Space alerts:

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Cormark raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for MDA Space in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for MDA Space’s FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.43.

MDA Space Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.02. MDA Space has a 12 month low of C$11.44 and a 12 month high of C$30.00.

About MDA Space

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.