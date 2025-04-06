CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGS. Amundi lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 49,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 38.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGS. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSG Systems International from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

In related news, Director Ronald Cooper sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $599,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,793.82. This trade represents a 17.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $57.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

