Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

View Our Latest Report on Curis

Curis Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.49.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 443.35% and a negative return on equity of 923.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Curis will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in Curis by 1,982.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 520,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 495,540 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.