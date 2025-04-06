Currys (LON:CURY) Trading 10.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 125 to GBX 175. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Currys traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 98.31 ($1.27). Approximately 14,405,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 5,008,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.15).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31.
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
