Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 118.54% and a negative net margin of 49.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,781,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,093,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 118,387 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

