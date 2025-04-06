Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
NYSE DAR opened at $29.21 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
