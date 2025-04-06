Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DNN

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.