Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,094,476 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 6.1 %

D stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

