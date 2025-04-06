Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.94. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.35.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 227.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,487.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Draganfly will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

Draganfly Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPRO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Draganfly by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.