Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,961 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760 in the last 90 days. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

