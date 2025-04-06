Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $94.47 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

