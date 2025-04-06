Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.43% from the company’s current price.
EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC cut Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.00.
Endeavour Mining Stock Down 6.8 %
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
