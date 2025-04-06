Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.58% from the stock’s current price.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERO

Ero Copper Trading Down 11.0 %

About Ero Copper

TSE:ERO opened at C$14.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$988.82 million, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$13.62 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17.

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.