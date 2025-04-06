European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EWCZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in European Wax Center by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,321,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 667,723 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in European Wax Center by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,717,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 509,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 428,280 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 643,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

