European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.31.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EWCZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWCZ
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
European Wax Center Stock Up 2.6 %
European Wax Center stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.89.
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Wax Center
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.