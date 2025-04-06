Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,583 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $488,588,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,564,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,290,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Everest Group by 7,580.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 91,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 642,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,994,000 after buying an additional 61,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 6.8 %

EG opened at $337.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.91 and a 200-day moving average of $365.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $327.37 and a 1-year high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.47%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

