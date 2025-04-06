EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) versus Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Financial Contrast

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote 3.31% 13.94% 9.24% Vimeo 6.48% 6.72% 4.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and Vimeo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $500.19 million 1.55 -$51.29 million $0.86 25.19 Vimeo $417.01 million 1.88 $22.03 million $0.16 29.69

Analyst Ratings

Vimeo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EverQuote and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 0 5 1 3.17 Vimeo 0 1 2 0 2.67

EverQuote presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.28%. Vimeo has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 82.46%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than EverQuote.

Volatility & Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Vimeo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EverQuote beats Vimeo on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

