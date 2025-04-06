Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded at B. Riley

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2025

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $176.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $178.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FN

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN opened at $171.11 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $281.79. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.73 and a 200-day moving average of $228.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 353.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fabrinet by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.