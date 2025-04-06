Ferguson (LON:FERG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as £115.20 ($148.55) and last traded at £115.60 ($149.07), with a volume of 14840 shares. The stock had previously closed at £120.20 ($155.00).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.08%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

