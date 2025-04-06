First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,858 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Busey were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of First Busey by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 121,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $19.21 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,838 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,652.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 437,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,173.75. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Busey Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.