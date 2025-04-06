First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Investment analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 12.8 %

FQVLF opened at $11.21 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -560.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

