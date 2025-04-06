Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,094,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $40,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 812.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. The trade was a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.