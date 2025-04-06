Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,840,000 after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,792,000 after buying an additional 114,391 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,916,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $101,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristin Papesh purchased 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

