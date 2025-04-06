Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

NYSE:FC opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 885.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,506 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 36,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

