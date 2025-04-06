FY2025 Earnings Forecast for BancFirst Issued By DA Davidson

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.47. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,480. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,350. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,649,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $11,958,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BancFirst by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BancFirst by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

