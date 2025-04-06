FY2026 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK Lifted by Zacks Research

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.61. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.
Bank OZK Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.12 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.01%.
Bank OZK Company Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
