FY2026 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.61. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.12 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.