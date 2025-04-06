FY2026 EPS Estimates for Spectral AI Lowered by Analyst

Get Spectral AI alerts:

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Spectral AI in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million.

MDAI stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.62. Spectral AI has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Spectral AI by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 231,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 71,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectral AI in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Spectral AI in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

