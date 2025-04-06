FY2027 Earnings Estimate for TNXP Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1,762.50) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNXP. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $672.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($9.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.23) by ($3.54). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,907 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

