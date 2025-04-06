Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,783.16. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,516. The trade was a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,933 shares of company stock worth $2,533,487. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

