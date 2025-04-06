Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) & Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Head to Head Analysis

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.54, suggesting a potential downside of 0.40%. Garrett Motion has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.49%. Given Garrett Motion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Aeva Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Garrett Motion”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.07 million 39.65 -$149.33 million ($2.86) -2.30 Garrett Motion $3.48 billion 0.43 $261.00 million $1.27 5.78

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -2,018.56% -78.71% -66.33% Garrett Motion 8.12% -38.75% 12.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology. It offers Aeries II, a 4D LiDAR solution that consist of 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive grade production across passenger car, trucking, and mobility applications; and Atlas, a FMCW 4D LiDAR with simultaneous velocity and range detection for the automotive market. The company's products are also used in industrial automation, consumer device, and security market applications. Aeva Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications. In addition, it provides mechanical and electrical products for turbocharging and boosting internal combustion engines, as well as compressing air for fuel cell compressors, and compressing refrigerant for electric cooling compressors. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rolle, Switzerland.

