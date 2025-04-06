Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,902 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Genesco were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 55,977 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,850 shares in the company, valued at $22,758,430.50. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,201.68. The trade was a 69.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of GCO opened at $17.97 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $198.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.43 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Articles

