Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$53.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.89.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$56.33 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$38.44 and a one year high of C$57.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.02. The stock has a market cap of C$52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.44, for a total transaction of C$4,032,671.09. Also, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.64, for a total transaction of C$438,927.25. Insiders have sold a total of 144,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,646 over the last ninety days. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

