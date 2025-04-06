Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.8 %

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

GWO stock opened at C$56.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.02. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$38.44 and a 1-year high of C$57.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Insider Activity at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Director Christine Marie Moritz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.09, for a total transaction of C$244,827.70. Also, Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.31, for a total value of C$784,695.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,646. 70.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.