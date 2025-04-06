Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $26.00 on Friday. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.