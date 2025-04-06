Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SUPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 12.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

